La Liga Profesional tiene dos líderes: posiciones y próxima jornada

POSICIONES
CÓMO SE JUEGA LA FECHA 7
Viernes 10
17hs: Barracas – Independiente
21hs: Argentinos – Arsenal
21hs: Instituto – Atlético Tucumán
Sábado 11
17hs: San Lorenzo – Gimnasia
19.15hs:Defensa – Talleres
21.30hs: Central Córdoba – Tigre
21.30hs: Belgrano – Lanús
Domingo 12
17hs: Racing – Sarmiento
17hs: Rosario Central – Unión
19.15hs: River – Godoy Cruz
19.15hs: Estudiantes – Huracán
21.30hs: Banfield – Boca
Lunes 13
21hs: Colón – Newell’s
21hs: Vélez – Platense. Fuente: Super Deportivo
PROMEDIOS