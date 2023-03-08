Deportes Nacionales Noticias

La Liga Profesional tiene dos líderes: posiciones y próxima jornada

Mar 8, 2023
San Lorenzo empató con Huracán y quedó puntero junto a Defensa y Justicia, que igualó con Boca. El campeonato muestra una gran paridad y ninguno pudo cortarse en soledad. Repasa todas las estadísticas de la primera división.
San Lorenzo había quedado como único puntero de la Liga Profesional con el empate frente a Huracán y en el cierre de la fecha 6 se le sumó Defensa y Justicia, que igualó en su visita a La Bombonera por 0-0. Por detrás de los líderes, a un punto, quedaron Huracán, Talleres, Lanús y River; en tanto; Boca quedó dos escalones por debajo de San Lorenzo y Defensa y Justicia.

POSICIONES

CÓMO SE JUEGA LA FECHA 7
Viernes 10
17hs: Barracas – Independiente
21hs: Argentinos – Arsenal
21hs: Instituto – Atlético Tucumán

Sábado 11
17hs: San Lorenzo – Gimnasia
19.15hs:Defensa – Talleres
21.30hs: Central Córdoba – Tigre
21.30hs: Belgrano – Lanús

Domingo 12
17hs: Racing – Sarmiento
17hs: Rosario Central – Unión
19.15hs: River – Godoy Cruz
19.15hs: Estudiantes – Huracán
21.30hs: Banfield – Boca

Lunes 13
21hs: Colón – Newell’s
21hs: Vélez – Platense. Fuente: Super Deportivo

PROMEDIOS

Escuchá La 100 #Nogoyá en vivo Seguinos en Facebook Seguinos en Twitter

Nogoyá Radios es una Agencia de Medios que cuenta con espacios publicitarios adecuados para la difusión de su Empresa, Profesión y/o Servicios.#Nogoyá Radios 3435-425167 / 3435-616203 contacto@nogoyaradios.com

Entrada relacionada

Nacionales Noticias Salud Sociedad

Senasa confirmó que los casos de gripe aviar en el país ya son 40

Mar 8, 2023
Economia Noticias Provinciales

Habrá pérdidas “sustanciales” de maíz y soja en Entre Ríos

Mar 8, 2023
Clima Noticias Provinciales

Las jornadas de extremo calor “continuarán por varios días más” en Entre Ríos

Mar 8, 2023

Te lo has perdido...

Nacionales Noticias Salud Sociedad

Senasa confirmó que los casos de gripe aviar en el país ya son 40

Mar 8, 2023
Economia Noticias Provinciales

Habrá pérdidas “sustanciales” de maíz y soja en Entre Ríos

Mar 8, 2023
Deportes Nacionales Noticias

La Liga Profesional tiene dos líderes: posiciones y próxima jornada

Mar 8, 2023
Clima Noticias Provinciales

Las jornadas de extremo calor “continuarán por varios días más” en Entre Ríos

Mar 8, 2023